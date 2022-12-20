Kroger Says Baby Food Metal Levels Are For FDA, Not Courts

By Gina Kim (December 20, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- Kroger asked an Ohio federal judge Monday to toss a putative class action alleging it sells baby food containing naturally occurring heavy metals, arguing the issue of safe contamination levels shouldn't be decided by various courts but by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which has already begun its analysis....

