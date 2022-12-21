Refusal To Work During COVID 'Not Reasonable,' Court Says

By Adele Redmond (December 21, 2022, 1:58 PM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal has ruled that an employee's refusal to go in to work at the beginning of the country's first national COVID-19 lockdown was "not reasonable" because he knew he could have kept his distance from colleagues....

