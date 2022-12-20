Eversheds Sutherland's Cash Balance Surges To £160M

By Silvia Martelli (December 20, 2022, 7:11 PM GMT) -- Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP said in its latest financial results that its cash pile had grown by almost 50% by the end of the 2021-22 trading year, which will help it weather the tough economic environment ahead....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS