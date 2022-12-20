Feds Not Responsible For Navajo Water, High Court Told

By Caleb Symons (December 20, 2022, 5:44 PM EST) -- The federal government says it cannot be required to provide the Navajo Nation with water from the Colorado River, arguing that neither a 114-year-old U.S. Supreme Court decision nor a 19th-century treaty make the U.S. responsible for securing such resources for the Southwestern tribe....

