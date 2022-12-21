Firms, Attys Found In Contempt In Insurer Computer Theft Suit

By James Mills (December 21, 2022, 12:01 AM EST) -- A federal judge in California has issued sanctions and contempt of court charges against two law offices and their attorneys over their unwillingness to participate in depositions or produce documents in a lawsuit regarding a computer and data allegedly stolen from an insurance company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS