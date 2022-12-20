Ga. Justices To Study Foreign Law And Restrictive Covenants

By Kelcey Caulder (December 20, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia agreed on Tuesday to hear a dispute in which a chain of motorcycle dealerships is seeking to enforce a restrictive covenant that would prevent its chief operating officer from going to work for another chain of motorcycle dealerships less than 20 miles away....

