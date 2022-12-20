Initial Missteps Can't Bar Ga. Atty's Ethics Case Participation

By Emily Johnson (December 20, 2022, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a proposed six-month suspension for an attorney accused of allowing a California-based mortgage modification company to misrepresent her role with the business, and ordered that she be allowed to participate in a disciplinary hearing despite initially missing a deadline to respond to the charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS