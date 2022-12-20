FCC Auction Authority Set For Extension Until March

By Christopher Cole (December 20, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- Lawmakers are poised to extend the Federal Communications Commission's authority to sell off portions of the airwaves through early March 2023 as part of a federal spending package, a much shorter time frame than the agency has sought....

