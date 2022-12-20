SPAC Investor Sues In Del. For $20M Crypto Deal Breakup Fee

By Leslie A. Pappas (December 20, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- An investor in a special purpose acquisition company formed by New York investment firm Atlas Merchant Capital LLC has sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery, claiming that the SPAC's sponsor is attempting to pocket a $20 million breakup fee after failing to merge with a cryptocurrency company....

