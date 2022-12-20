Gov't Urges Justices To Rebuff Immigrant Removal Bid

By Katie Buehler (December 20, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should affirm a Fifth Circuit panel's interpretation of immigration laws to prohibit federal courts from considering challenges to Board of Immigration Appeals orders unless the board has already reconsidered the issue, the federal government has argued in a case stemming from a Guatemalan woman's challenge to her removal orders....

