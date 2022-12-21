Fla. Firm Wants $94K Atty Fee In ADA Conspiracy Suit

By Joyce Hanson (December 21, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- A law firm accused of filing a bogus Americans with Disabilities Act suit against a restaurant owner has asked a Colorado federal court to approve $94,367 in attorney fees as the firm renews its bid for sanctions against counsel representing the restaurateur....

