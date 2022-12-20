USPS Seeks Mostly Electric Delivery Vehicles For $9.6B Plan

By Daniel Wilson (December 20, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday that it planned to buy mostly electric vehicles under a new $9.6 billion delivery vehicle procurement plan, following sustained criticism from states, environmental groups and lawmakers over previous plans to lean heavily on gasoline-powered vehicles....

