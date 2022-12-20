2nd Circ. Says FCA Claims Against Fresenius Already Public

By Gina Kim (December 20, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday refused to revive a suit accusing Fresenius of paying nephrologists for patient referrals, finding that the dialysis provider's securities filings already discussed the joint venture acquisitions with doctors that relators alleged were fraudulent, thus blocking the suit under the False Claims Act's public disclosure bar. ...

