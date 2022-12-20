Pa. Judges Rule Casino 'Points' Are Taxable Revenue

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (December 20, 2022, 8:34 PM EST) -- A divided Pennsylvania appellate court has ruled that "Players' Club Points" redeemed at casinos should be treated and taxed as revenue when redeemed for food, drinks, and other perks, while the dissenting judges argued that the points were not "personal property" and were instead used to encourage the patrons to keep gambling....

