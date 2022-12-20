ExpressJet To Get OK For Equity-Sale Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (December 20, 2022, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said on Tuesday that she would approve bankrupt regional air carrier ExpressJet Airlines' plan to exit Chapter 11 with an equity sale as soon as it resolves an objection by the U.S. Trustee's Office over who will pay the office's fees....

