IP Agencies Asked To Do More To Educate Public On NFTs

By Tiffany Hu (February 6, 2023, 10:09 PM EST) -- Non-fungible tokens have the potential to be valuable in a wide range of industries, but groups like the International Trademark Association and Creative Commons have told the U.S. government that the public's lack of understanding about what NFTs are and what rights they confer remain one of the key challenges in the space....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS