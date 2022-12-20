Hawaii Lawmakers Demand Investigation Into Navy PFAS

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (December 20, 2022, 8:37 PM EST) -- Hawaii's congressional delegation on Monday asked the U.S. Government Accountability Office to investigate the U.S. Department of Defense's practices regarding toxic "forever chemicals," which have recently spilled at military facilities on the islands and migrated off-base....

