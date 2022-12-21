Colombian Actor Says He Was Wrongly Denied U.S. Residency

By Aaron Keller (December 21, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- Citing his "extraordinary ability" and a job offer in Florida, a Colombian actor with roles in what he describes as a leading international film on Netflix and a highly rated Univision broadcast is suing federal immigration authorities over their denial of his permanent U.S. resident application....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS