Courts Don't Have To Weigh Arbitrators' Jurisdiction

By Alex Baldwin (December 21, 2022, 8:01 PM GMT) -- Courts don't have to determine whether an arbitration tribunal has jurisdiction in a dispute before enforcing an arbitration order, an English appeals court ruled, offering guidance in a video game music licensing dispute that settled prior to the judgment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS