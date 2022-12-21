Buffalo Sues Firearms Makers Over Gun Violence And Deaths

By Mike Curley (December 20, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- The city of Buffalo on Tuesday launched a suit against more than 30 firearms companies, including Glock Inc., Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and Bushmaster Firearms Industries Inc., seeking to hold them liable for gun violence and deaths that have hit the city in recent years....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS