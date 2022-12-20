J&J Expert Says Talc Claims Process To Move Swiftly

By Vince Sullivan (December 20, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- An expert appointed in the Chapter 11 case of the bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson reported to a New Jersey judge Tuesday that he hoped a claims estimation process would be completed in the first quarter of 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS