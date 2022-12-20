SEC Fines IT Co. Over SPAC-Linked Accounting Shortfalls

By Sarah Jarvis (December 20, 2022, 10:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ordered Exela Technologies Inc. and its former chief financial officer to pay a combined $185,000 to settle the agency's allegations the information tech company didn't properly account for certain transactions, including a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and its exposure to a shareholder lawsuit....

