Judge Trims Boston Scientific Investor's Stock Suit

By Elliot Weld (December 21, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge trimmed a proposed class action Tuesday against medical device maker Boston Scientific and its executives, saying most of the misrepresentations alleged in the complaint are non-actionable and that the plaintiffs have not sufficiently alleged all the executives intentionally misled investors with their statements....

