Yoga Video Co. Gaia Faces Investor Suit Over SEC Probe

By Emilie Ruscoe (December 21, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- Yoga video streaming service Gaia Inc. faces an investor's proposed class action over claims that it misrepresented its subscriber tally to investors, leaving the company vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny that ultimately materialized in the form of an investigation by, and an anticipated $2 million settlement with, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

