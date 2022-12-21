5th Circ. Backs Insurer's Win In School Carbon Monoxide Suit

By Hope Patti (December 21, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- Students and staff who were exposed to carbon monoxide at a Texas school can't move forward with their suit accusing a CNA unit of negligently performing a state-mandated boiler inspection, the Fifth Circuit ruled, saying the claimants failed to produce expert testimony that established the insurer's negligence....

