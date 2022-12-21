HP Can't Dodge Customers' Suit Over 'Strike-Through' Prices

By Gina Kim (December 21, 2022, 4:42 PM EST) -- A California judge ordered HP to face most of a proposed class action Tuesday over advertised "strike-through" prices of products sold on its website, finding that the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged that those prices were misleading because price comparisons with third-party retailers show that the purported markdowns don't accurately reflect market prices....

