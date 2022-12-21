Britain's Residency Scheme For Europeans Ruled Unlawful

By Adele Redmond (December 21, 2022, 4:59 PM GMT) -- The U.K. government's residency regime for European citizens is unlawful, a London court ruled on Wednesday in a landmark judicial review of its post-Brexit policy to require up to 2.5 million people EU citizens living in Britain to reapply for residency or risk deportation....

