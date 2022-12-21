Insurer Says SoCal Edison Not Covered For LA Wildfire Suits

By Riley Murdock (December 21, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Southern California Edison Co. isn't entitled to a defense against more than 20 lawsuits accusing it of negligence in causing the September 2020 Bobcat wildfire, an insurer told a California federal court, arguing that the utility company does not qualify for coverage under its contractor's policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS