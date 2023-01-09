Health Care Co. Says Recruiter Can't Claim For Unpaid Bills

By Alex Baldwin (January 9, 2023, 1:47 PM GMT) -- A provider of at-home health care has fired back at a lawsuit filed by Coltech Recruitment Ltd. over allegedly unpaid invoices, claiming that the defunct recruiter has no legal grounds to bring the action because it was not party to the latest contracts it signed to secure new workers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS