Fish Co. Urges 9th Circ. To Redo Coverage Ruling

By Josh Liberatore (December 21, 2022, 5:27 PM EST) -- A seafood wholesaler asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a ruling that it isn't entitled to insurance coverage for fishing season losses because it failed to cooperate with a claim investigation, arguing its policy didn't explicitly require compliance with insurers' requests for supporting documents....

