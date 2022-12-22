Insurer Fights Bid For Repayment Of Lung Transplant Suit

By Emily Enfinger (December 22, 2022, 3:24 PM EST) -- An insurer told a Texas federal court it's not responsible for fully reimbursing another carrier that paid to cover the suit and settlement over a worker's allegations that he was injured by chemical inhalation while working in a plastics factory, pointing to language of competing endorsements in the policies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS