What True-Crime Stories Can Teach Us About Trial Narratives

By Richard Gabriel (January 9, 2023, 4:52 PM EST) -- New documentaries recently arrived on the streaming platforms of Peacock and Showtime about the Casey Anthony and Phil Spector murder cases. Having worked as a consultant on both trials, I have seen the public's fascination with these cases continue over the years with numerous documentaries and dramatizations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS