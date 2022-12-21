2 Deny $47M Insider Trading Rap As Feds Float Plea Talks

By Pete Brush (December 21, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- A former Nuveen trader from Idaho and his day-trader friend appeared in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to deny charges that they engaged in a seven-year course of insider trading during which they allegedly realized $47 million of illicit profit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS