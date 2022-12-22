Will BLM's 2nd Attempt At Natural Gas Waste Rule Succeed?

By Andrew Glenn and Katie Andersen (December 22, 2022, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Land Management recently circulated its Proposed Rule on Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resource Conservation. This iteration, as the BLM acknowledges, is a revamp of its fraught 2016 attempt to issue a similar rule ostensibly aimed at reducing natural gas waste on federal and Indian leases....

