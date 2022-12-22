6th Circ. Tosses 5 Cases Over COVID-19 Insurance Claims

By Joyce Hanson (December 22, 2022, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has issued five separate but similar opinions that dismiss claims businesses brought against insurance companies for their losses associated with COVID-19, pointing to a recent Ohio Supreme Court decision ruling against coverage in a similar business interruption case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS