Intel Users Press 9th Circ. To Reinstate Security Flaw Case

By Allison Grande (December 22, 2022, 10:27 PM EST) -- Consumers and businesses that bought Intel computer processors are urging the Ninth Circuit to revive multidistrict litigation accusing the company of hiding design defects that created security vulnerabilities, arguing that the lower court's flip-flopping over the past two years has produced a result that can't stand. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS