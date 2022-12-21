Nimitz Fights Sanctions For Withholding IP Suit Funding Docs

By Dorothy Atkins (December 21, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- Nimitz Technologies LLC urged Delaware's chief federal judge Wednesday not to sanction the company for missing a court-ordered deadline to produce documents showing who is funding Nimitz's patent suit against Buzzfeed and Bloomberg, arguing that the judge doesn't have the jurisdictional authority to impose sanctions as Nimitz appeals the discovery order....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS