NY Says Climate No Excuse For Less Low-Income Lending

By Dave Simpson (December 21, 2022, 11:05 PM EST) -- While low- and moderate-income communities and communities of color are likely to be disproportionately harmed by climate change because of systemic racism and redlining, this does not free banks and mortgage lenders from providing fair access to capital, the New York Department of Financial Services said in guidance on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS