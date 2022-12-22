Italian Tax Law Challenged By Airbnb Largely OK, ECJ Says

By Todd Buell (December 22, 2022, 1:12 PM EST) -- An Italian tax law challenged by rental platform Airbnb that requires collection of information and a 21% withholding tax is largely in line with European Union laws, the European Court of Justice said in a judgment released Thursday....

