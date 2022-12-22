Ex-Worker Says Disney World Fired Her For Mask Refusal

By Grace Elletson (December 22, 2022, 2:43 PM EST) -- A former Disney World employee filed a religious bias lawsuit in Florida federal court accusing the company of blowing off her request for an exemption to Disney's COVID-19 vaccination mandate and firing her when she refused to wear a mask at work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS