At Fed. Circ., Sonos Says Google Can't Beat ITC Speaker Ban

By Andrew Karpan (December 22, 2022, 6:20 PM EST) -- Sonos has told the Federal Circuit that its "rapid rise and glowing reviews" cast doubt on Google's arguments that the speaker company's researchers had only developed minor tweaks on existing wireless audio technology before launching a patent infringement campaign over the Google Home brand of speakers....

