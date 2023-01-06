Malpractice Suit Against Nelson Mullins Atty Heads To Retrial

By David Minsky (January 6, 2023, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Florida state court judge on Friday declined to rule in favor of an attorney who was sued over alleged malpractice for setting up a trust that benefited the oldest son of a doctor rather than his other four children, finding there's a "reasonable evidentiary basis" to support a punitive damages claim and move the case toward a retrial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS