NJ Prosecutor Group Doesn't Have To Release Funding Info

By Jake Maher (December 22, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- An association of New Jersey county prosecutors is not a public entity and is therefore not required to release internal documents about its funding and meetings under the Open Public Records Act or the common-law right of access, a New Jersey appeals court ruled on Thursday....

