NLRB Member Says 'Majority Ignores Reality' In Pension Row

By Beverly Banks (December 22, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- A split National Labor Relations Board panel determined that a concrete company must bargain with a union after it unlawfully withdrew recognition, with a dissenting board member saying the "majority ignores reality" over whether the union knew about the company's exclusion of workers from pension and annual profit-sharing payments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS