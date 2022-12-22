DHS Finds Substandard Conditions At Calif. Detention Centers

By Micah Danney (December 22, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- Treatment of migrants at four federal detention centers along California's border with Mexico fell below congressionally mandated standards as migration numbers increased earlier this year, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog....

