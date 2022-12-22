Video Relay Firm Asks FCC To Stop Equipment Promos

By Kelly Lienhard (December 22, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- A video relay service provider petitioned the Federal Communications Commission to act on its long-pending petition seeking to clarify rules for fair competition in the VRS market, pointing to recently unveiled Federal Trade Commission principles of unfair competition that the company says can be extrapolated to FCC policy....

