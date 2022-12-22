Insurer Can't Shake Default Coverage Ruling, 9th Circ. Told

By Josh Liberatore (December 22, 2022, 7:24 PM EST) -- A health care provider urged the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to uphold its default win in a suit seeking coverage for costs incurred in an underlying class action, arguing a Montana federal judge acted reasonably in refusing to let an insurer off the hook for not responding to a complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS