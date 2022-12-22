Bankman-Fried Insiders Tap BigLaw Firepower For Defense

By Jessica Corso (December 22, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- Two members of indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's inner circle have tapped former federal prosecutors and the onetime leader of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's enforcement division to steer them through cooperation agreements with federal investigators....

