Flo Rida Testifies Celsius Broke Deal For Equity, Royalties

By Carolina Bolado (January 11, 2023, 8:53 PM EST) -- Rapper Flo Rida took the stand Wednesday in the trial over his dispute with the maker of Celsius energy drinks, telling jurors that he did his part to promote the drinks and make the brand a success but that the company failed to hold up its end of the deal with promised stock and royalties....

