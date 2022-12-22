HP Hit With 'Session Replay' Privacy Claims By Web Visitor

By Gina Kim (December 22, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- HP Inc. was sued in California federal court Thursday by a putative class of consumers who alleged that the computer manufacturing giant used sophisticated "session replay" technology to illegally spy on their every move on its site and intercept their digital communications in violation of federal and state privacy laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS